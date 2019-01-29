Trendy Fast-Casual Restaurants and Cafes Add CBD Products to Attract More Consumers

PALM BEACH, Florida, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, it has become much easier to find CBD ingredients in an ever-expanding universe of items, especially in foods. Big brand soda and beer manufactures have all been mentioned to get in the mix, and every conceivable wellness product seems is now being 'infused' with CBD. But now, companies that live on providing services have entered the game too. A recent article in USA Today talked about this new tide of uses for CBD mentioned on a National level "a vegan national fast-food chain, has launched a CBD-Infused product line featuring cakes, cupcakes, cookies, Rice Krispies treats, mini pies, popcorn, dog bones, and more." The owner said: "We sold out in less than 30 minutes and after seeing the response from our customers, I knew we had to do something more meaningful," she says. And in Philly "a health-food restaurant chain has introduced its "Dream" collection of CBD-infused smoothies. It comes in three flavors: the vegan Berry Dream and Green Dream as well as Orange Dream, which can be regular or vegan. The company plans to develop more CBD-infused food and drinks by next year." Active Companies from around the market with current developments this week include: West Coast Ventures Group Corp. (OTC:WCVC), Terra Tech Corp. (OTC:TRTC), Hemp Inc. (OTC: HEMP), MariMed Inc. (OTC:MRMD), Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA)

The article continued with "CBD is increasingly popping up in oils, gums, bath scrubs, body lotions, lip balms and more. Now, chefs across the country are using it in dishes for its potential health benefits, which some studies have shown could include treating pain, inflammation, anxiety, insomnia, and seizures." "There's a misconception about cannabis and CBD users, says a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu who is based in California. "We're understanding more of the health benefits of CBD. It's here to stay and more and more benefits will be revealed."

West Coast Ventures Group Corp. (OTCQB:WCVC) BREAKING NEWS: West Coast Ventures today announced it will be franchising its Illegal Burger restaurant chain. WCVC is a concept restaurant platform company with multiple concept restaurants in the works. WCVC currently has six restaurants in the Denver area under its Illegal Burger and El Señor Sol banners. Illegal Burger recently entered into an agreement with North American Cannabis Holdings (Trading under the OTC Symbol USMJ) to rollout a pilot cannabis-themed restaurant in Colorado as part of USMJ's spinoff of the AmeriCanna Cafe. WCVC plans to begin the sale of Illegal Burger franchises in 90 to 120 days. Management anticipates the franchise business to substantially add to the company's existing $3 million in approximate annual revenue.

Jim Nixon, CEO of WCVC commented, "We are excited about this upcoming new revenue stream for the Company. As many are aware franchising brings significantly greater bottom line profit compared to Company owned locations. We have received many inquiries over the last few months requesting the availability of franchises. We expect a very positive response to WVCV adding this aspect."

AmeriCanna Cafe concept restaurant spinoff from USMJ is being affected by the sale of AmeriCanna Cafe to an independently listed public company, Priority Aviation (name change pending) (Trading under the OTC Symbol PJET). The spinoff transaction includes a planned issuance of PJET stock to the shareholders of USMJ in a dividend distribution. Illegal Burger, a subsidiary of WCVC will partner with AmeriCanna Cafe to pilot a cannabis-themed restaurant in Colorado. The pilot will be launched in the form of a food truck featured in pop-up venues near a series of recreational marijuana dispensaries in Colorado. The pilot rollout is scheduled to start in the spring of 2019. AmeriCanna Cafe is expected to closely follow the successful Illegal Burger business model and similarly add a franchise offering to accelerate future growth. Read this and more news for West Coast Venturesat:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-wcvc

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC) closed up over 10.39% on Monday at $0.839 trading over 2.4 million shares by the market close. Its average volume is slightly over 1 million. The company, a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company, announced that Derek Peterson, Chairman and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com at 1:00 PM ET / 10 AM PT on January 30, 2019.

DATE: Wednesday, January 30th

TIME: 1:00 PM ET / 10 AM PT

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0130prepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.



Hemp Inc. (OTCPK: HEMP) recently announced that it had entered into an agreement with Digipath, Inc. (DIGP), a cutting edge, fully-functioning potency cannabis testing laboratory, to oversee and manage the construction and build out of a hemp potency-testing laboratory in North Carolina, Oregon, and Arizona (Hemp, Inc.'s 3 hemp growing and manufacturing sites.) According to the agreement, Digipath Labs will be the in-house, third-party testing company for all of Hemp, Inc.'s products.

"Digipath was the logical choice to create and operate a stand-alone laboratory at each of our hemp production facilities," said Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. "Digipath is a leader in cannabis, hemp, soil, water, mold, etc. best practices and continues to provide cutting edge testing services for this industry. These new Digipath labs will not only test all of our hemp products but will also be available for all of the local hemp farmers in each area to do their own required testing."

MariMed Inc. (OTCQB:MRMD) recently announced the formation of MariMed Hemp, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary to be entirely focused on hemp-derived CBD products. MariMed Hemp will have a dedicated executive team, proprietary brand and product lines, and distribution and marketing relationships, all separate from MariMed's core cannabis business.

The subsidiary builds on MariMed's recent investment inGenCanna Global, a leader in high-quality, fully compliant hemp cultivation and processing which is acclaimed for its genetics, proprietary cultivation practices and best in class processing procedures that produce world class, GMP, quality CBD isolates and oils. GenCanna anticipates planting and processing over 10,000 acres of hemp in 2019, making it one of the nation's largest hemp producers and the key supplier of hemp CBD oil to MariMed Hemp.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCPK:MJNA) recently stated that it is scheduled to hold its Re-convened Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. PT on the Internet through a virtual webcast. The matters to be voted on at the meeting are set forth in the Notice of Meeting and Proxy Statement previously sent to its shareholders.

MJNA previously noticed and held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on November 30, 2018 which was adjourned to December 3, 2018 due to a lack of quorum. At the re-convened meeting on December 3, 2018, a quorum was met and all five directors of MJNA were reelected to staggered terms. A second proposal, however, still lacked the votes needed for approval and the re-convened meeting was adjourned indefinitely for a second time as it related to the second proposal.

