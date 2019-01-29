

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - PACCAR (PCAR) reported that its net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 declined to $578.1 million or $1.65 per share from $589.2 million or $1.67 per share in the fourth quarter of 2017.



The prior year result included $173.4 million of net tax benefits resulting from changes to U.S. tax law.



Excluding the one-time tax benefits, PACCAR reported adjusted net income of $415.8 million or $1.18 per share in the fourth quarter of 2017.



Net sales and revenues were $5.93 billion, compared to $5.12 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.53 per share and revenues of $5.74 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Quarterly revenues were $6.28 billion in the fourth quarter 2018, a 15% increase compared to the $5.45 billion reported in the same period in 2017.



