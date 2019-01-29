Galimedix Therapeutics to Participate in the 8th Annual Glaucoma 360 Conference

KENSINGTON, Md. and SHORASHIM, Israel, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galimedix Therapeutics, which is developing new solutions for ophthalmic and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced its participation in the 8Annual Glaucoma 360 New Horizons Forum being held on Friday, February 1, 2019 at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco. Chief Scientific Officer, Hermann Russ, M.D., Ph.D., will present previously disclosed data on the company's compound, MRZ-99030/GAL-101 during the 1:22PM session titled, "New Drugs and Drops."

The Glaucoma 360 Conference, presented by the Glaucoma Research Foundation, brings together key clinical, industry, financial and regulatory leaders in a unique exchange on research and innovation and advances in glaucoma treatment. The 2019 meeting will feature more than 60 speakers from companies and institutions. Glaucoma 360's New Horizons Forum spotlights new and promising developments to diagnose and treat glaucoma, the leading cause of preventable blindness worldwide. For more information on Glaucoma 360, visit www.glaucoma360.com .

About MRZ-99030/GAL-101

MRZ-99030 (now GAL-101) is a proprietary compound designed to prevent the formation of all forms of toxic amyloid beta oligomers, by binding with high affinity to the misfolded amyloid beta monomers, but not to the normally folded version, before they can form toxic soluble oligomers. These then rapidly conglomerate into amorphous, non-beta-sheet formations, which we call "blobs." These "blobs" are innocuous and are thought to be cleared by the circulation. Interestingly, once formed, the "blobs" have shown the capacity to collect additional misfolded amyloid beta monomers even in the absence of additional GAL-101 molecules, through a self-propagation mechanism. This novel "trigger effect," protected by Galimedix' patent portfolio, results in a sustained action effect lasting far longer than the time a single administration of the drug remains at therapeutic levels in the retina, potentially allowing for a convenient sustained inter-treatment interval application regimen for patients.

About Galimedix

Based in the United States and Israel, Galimedix is a phase 2 ophthalmic pharmaceutical company with a novel, patented small molecule drug with a novel MOA addressing glaucoma and dry AMD utilizing an eye drops delivery platform, which may offer significant safety and compliance advantages over commonly used direct ocular injections. Eye drops are often used to deliver steroids and other small molecules, like GAL-101, in retinal disease, and studies with Galimedix' eye drops in monkeys have demonstrated more than 30 times predicted therapeutic levels quickly reaching the retina of the closest model to humans. Compelling efficacy data from GAL-101 eye drops in relevant animal models have demonstrated more than 90 percent neuroprotection, and the compound is supported by several leading experts in glaucoma and in dry AMD who also support the design of the company's proposed phase 2 studies.

Galimedix has exclusive worldwide license from Tel Aviv University, following return of license by a German pharma (Merz) due to management change and strategic pivot away from neuroscience. In the meantime, key members of the Merz Pharma team that developed the compound are now working with or for the company. The license also includes a next generation, potentially superior version, intended for oral delivery, with potential to treat retinal and other CNS diseases.

Contact:

Investors:

Scott Gordon

Core IR

scottg@coreir.com

631-703-4900