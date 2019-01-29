

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care announced that the company has extended the end-date under the merger agreement with NxStage Medical, Inc. to account for the interruption of the FTC review of the transaction during the recent U.S. government shutdown. The merger agreement's end-date has been extended to August 6, 2019, or such earlier date on which there has been 60 consecutive days of full funding of the FTC's operations.



Under the terms of the consent decree signed by Fresenius Medical Care, the company would divest the NxStage bloodlines business to B. Braun Medical to address the comments from FTC Staff.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX