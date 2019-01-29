American Diversified Holdings Corp.: www.TheCBDKLUB.com and New World CBD Distributors to Unveil Private Labeled CBD Retail Product Line the 2019 CANNACOM.ORG/Seattle Cannabis Show

Customers Can Find All Product Lines at Booth 217

DEL MAR, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2019 / American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC PINK: ADHC) today announced that www.TheCBDKlub.com has completed all the product design and private label graphic design work for the CannaCon 2019 Trade Show in Seattle Wa. Management has been working closely with our manufacturing supply partner, www.CBDHempExperts.com and our marketing Partner, New World CBD Distributors to have all samples, labeling, packaging, and collateral marketing material ready way in advance of the show. Customers and interested business partners can visit management at booth number 2017. The Company will be offering free coffee and unveiling over 50 CBD products at the show. Single serving Coffee K-cups infused with 10 mg of CBD have received tremendous pre show interest.

"We have been working very hard to finalize our product line. Over 50 SKU's have been completed with both private labeling for the both TheCBDKlub and New World CBD,' Commented management. "We can offer private labeling individualized for customer retail establishments with point of purchase (POP) display and end cap display shelving. Offering a turnkey CBD solution for retailers will be a compelling offering to our customers. We can handle all aspects of supply design and instore installation to interested retailers of any size," concluded management.

Point of Purchase (POP) is a form of store marketing creating a focal point in encourage impulse purchases and capturing the attention of the retail buyer.

For More information please see www.CannaCon.org/Seattle

Date: January 31st to February 2nd, 2019

www.CannaCon.org/Seattle is one of the largest Cannabis industry event in the United States. Join hundreds of exhibitors and over 12,000 attendees at the global marketplace for education, innovative products, and businesses serving the cannabis industry. In additional developments ADHC management and New World CBD are nearing the final stages of our flagship drive through retail store in the Seattle area. Shareholders should stay tuned for additional news outlining our retail strategy offering superior CBD products for the wholesale, ecommerce and retail sectors.

This expo is an interactive gathering of like-minded professionals uniting leading pioneers and entrepreneurs with investors and experts discussing the latest industry developments. Access the next generation of cannabis technology and consumer products while discovering what trends influence the future marketplace of 2019 - and beyond.

www.TheCBDKlub.com will also unveil its merchandising division at the CannaCon show offering hats, t-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, Tote bags, coffee and tea cups, drinkware, and other items. All of these fashionable and trendy Logoed items will be offered for sale on the e-commerce platform www.TheCBDKlub.com. Additionally, promotional brochures with pricing and detailed product information will be available to all customers.

Professional photographic sessions have been scheduled using fitness and fashion models in a professional studio environment to promote www.TheCBDKlub.com as a luxury brand in the Cannabis space.

ABOUT www.CBDHEMPEXPERTS.com

www.CBDHempExperts.com is one of the world's largest wholesale providers of premium Hemp derived CBD products. All products are manufactured using the highest quality industrial hemp in FDA registered, insured and GMP compliant facilities. CBD experts are on board to assist partners in product development, graphic design and brand building.

WEB LINKS:

www.CannaCon.org/seattle

www.TheCBDKlub.com

www.CBDHEMPExperts.com

ADHC is a holding company that provides executive management, corporate governance, administrative support, financial advice, and introductions to capital sources to various micro-cap private and public companies that have proven revenues and business models. AURACIS TM is a patented bio-device company utilizing Trans-cutaneous electric nerve stimulation (TENS) for migraine pain management. www.AuracisMigraine.com www.TheCBDKlub.com is a unique Ecommerce platform connecting consumers suppliers manufacturers and growers of Cannabis with emphasis on CBD for both humans and pets.

This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's plans to change and are in no way intended to guarantee that the Company will be successful in executing its plans. common stock currently trades on the over-the-counter under the symbol ADHC. This press release in no way constitutes any recommendation regarding the securities of ADHC or its affiliates. Any person reading this press release is advised that this release should be considered in the light of all facts and circumstances regarding the business and financial condition and prospects of ADHC, and no reference has been made that this release contains all information.

Contact:

ADHCinvestor@gmail.com

Tel: 858-259-4534

SOURCE: American Diversified Holdings Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/533818/wwwTheCBDKLUBcom-and-New-World-CBD-Distributors-to-Unveil-Private-Labeled-CBD-Retail-Product-Line-the-2019-CANNACOMORGSeattle-Cannabis-Show