

Paccar Inc. (PCAR) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $578.1 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $589.2 million, or $1.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.8% to $5.93 billion from $5.12 billion last year.



Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $1.53 -Revenue (Q4): $5.93 Bln vs. $5.12 Bln last year.



