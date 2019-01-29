Bitsane Adds TWINS, a New Peer-to-peer Currency

DUBLIN, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The European cryptocurrency exchange Bitsane is pleased to announce their listing of the new TWINS coin. This addition to the cryptocurrencies already serviced by the Bitsane platform is seen as a benefit and an additional profit center for their growing customer base.

Bitsane announced the commencement of their partnership with New Capital on January 16, 2019, with the listing of the TWINS coin being the first step in the cooperation between these two companies. This coin is the essential component used to power the win.win decentralized exchange platform, which is the first project to be backed by New Capital.

New Capital acts as an incubator and advisor, providing developmental, financial and managerial support and assistance to projects that they deem to have significant transformative potential and are beneficial to mankind. The company has offices in Vilnius, Lithuania and Zikhron Ya'akov, Israel.

TWINS is a new player in the world of cryptocurrencies, with win.win providing a truly decentralized network for facilitating peer-to-peer exchanges of value. Specifically, decentralized transactions eliminate the participation of third parties, resulting in direct, secure, cost-effective and efficient transfers between user wallets. The win.win platform will be built on a proof-of-stake blockchain network with cross-chain atomic swap capabilities, and masternodes are now available for community participants.

The listing of the TWINS coin will be followed by an incentive program, whereby Bitsane users will be rewarded for TWINS transactions. Bitsane is confident that the partnership with New Capital will increase the range and quality of services that are provided to Bitsane customers.

Bitsane has been in the cryptocurrency field since 2016. Their platform supports the efficient trading of numerous popular cryptocurrencies such as BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, BCH and BSV, with deposit and withdrawal facilities available for EUR and USD fiat currencies.

The convenient cross-pair trading system offered by Bitsane allows users to select preferable currency pairs for direct trading, resulting in cost-effective and efficient transactions for active traders. In addition, users' funds are afforded a high level of protection by the employment of a cold storage system that results in an advanced level of security.

See more:

https://bitsane.com/news/post/20190116/partnership-announcement

https://bitsane.com/news/post/20190124/the-twins-coin-is-now-listed-on-bitsane