Dubai CBI Meet and Greet Hailed a Success, Says CS Global Partners

LONDON, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme reaffirmed itself as the most trusted and safeguarded economic citizenship programme in the world at a high-profile 'meet and greet' held in Dubai, the capital of Middle Eastern business, creativity, and commerce.

On Monday, 28 January 2019, senior representatives of the St Kitts and Nevis Government spoke with several Dubai-based citizenship by investment agents, economic citizens, and prospective economic citizens at an event led by the Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Foreign Minister of the Federation, and attended by the Honourable Vincent Byron Jr, the nation's Attorney General.

The limelight shined on Minister Mark Brantley, who made clear the Federation's regard for its Citizenship Programme as a national institution of the highest quality.

Citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis has always stood in high regard, said the Minister, but never to the extent that it does today. In the past four years, he underlined, the Government added 19 visa-free travel destinations to its already-extensive list, and established diplomatic relations with 30 nations. "This speaks volumes to the confidence that foreign countries have in St Kitts and Nevis," he said, revealing that he expected the nation's passport to be ranked number one in the Caribbean by June 2019. St Kitts and Nevis already ranks 27th in an index using exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Minister Brantley did not shy away from what some expected might be the difficult topic of real estate investments under the Citizenship by Investment Programme, and the recent discovery that some real estate projects are being advertised at unauthorised prices. "The Government has not sanctioned any discounts or advertisements by any agent or developer," he said, outlining that minimum investments remain unchanged at US$200,000 for a seven-year investment and US$400,000 for a five-year investment. "Two, evidence-based examples of forgery were brought to the Government's attention. These constitute less than 0.01 percent of the business handled annually by St Kitts and Nevis, yet we have taken the matter very seriously. The police has launched a full investigation, and it is our intention those responsible are brought to justice," he noted.

The event was a timely opportunity for Minister Brantley to allay any fears concerning the Citizenship by Investment Programme, and to further impress his audience with his plans for the nation's future. Eager responses, for example, followed the Minister's indication that the Government would open a full Embassy in Abu Dhabi in 2019. "St Kitts and Nevis was the first Caribbean nation to establish a diplomatic presence in the United Arab Emirates, and, with this physical platform, we hope to better serve all those Kittitians and Nevisians who live in the GCC and wider Middle East."

The event was well-attended, and also saw the Attorney General handle questions on the Programme and its strong legal foundation.