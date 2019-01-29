First two HHP sites are currently being installed in the UK

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2019) - Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) (FSE: R3W) are pleased to announce that Smartcool UK have successfully secured orders to install for Hall Hunter Partnership in the UK and are expecting significant energy savings to be delivered.

Hall Hunter Partnership have implemented and are currently installing Smartcool's technology as part of its on-going drive to reduce energy consumption and to achieve significant energy reductions. Smartcool engineers are currently deploying ESM and ECO3 systems that will see a quick and positive energy reduction across the first two HHP sites. Further sites are planned and are expected to come on line in the very near future. Most fruit and vegetable crops require refrigeration to slow the ripening process while being transported to market. Smartcool's' proprietary optimization technology reduces the cost of this refrigeration process.

Nick Weedon, National Sales Agent for Smartcool, states, "Hall Hunter Partnership are a significant player in the berry growing world and deliver exceptional quality fruit across the UK and Western Europe, they also deliver quality and excellence through an approach that combines decades of experience, expertise and passion with modern, innovative techniques. This is achieved through family core values that Smartcool have been pleased to embrace, I look forward to delivering some very significant reductions across the HHP estate."

About Hall Hunter Partnership

Hall Hunter Partnership (HHP) is a family business started by Mark & Mary Hall and located in Berkshire, Surrey and West Sussex. HHP was started in 1966 and is now a leading UK grower of strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and blueberries; the major customers being Waitrose, Marks & Spencer and Tesco and marketed through Farm Fresh PO Ltd.

During the harvest season HHP employs over 2,000 workers spread across seven production sites; 4 traditional farms and 3 glasshouse sites.

In other news, Smartcool is pleased to announce that following the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on December 19, 2018, the board of directors of the Company appointed Mr. Damian Smith as an additional director of the Company effective December 19, 2018.

Mr. Damian Smith was the founder, owner and President of Total Energy Concepts Inc., (TEC) that was acquired by Smartcool Systems Inc. on August 27, 2018. Damian successfully grew TEC over 15 years including the development of proprietary Power Factoring and Voltage Conditioning technologies. Damian continues as President of the newly formed, 100% owned subsidiary of Smartcool Systems Inc., responsible for all activities in the USA.

About Smartcool

Smartcool Systems Inc. provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3, ESM and ECOHome are Smartcool's unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%.

Total Energy Concepts (TEC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Smartcool, is a national leader in Power Protection, Energy Management, Power Quality, Facility Grounding, and Lighting Solutions that help companies improve their bottom line by reducing expenses that drastically cut into company profits. TEC focuses on a holistic approach to energy efficiency with proprietary technologies for power factor correction and third-party technologies including LED, voltage conditioning and intelligent motor controls.

