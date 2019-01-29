Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2019) - Pacific Software Inc. (OTC Pink: PFSF) ("Pacific Software" or the "Company"), an emerging technology development corporation, today announces a partnership with the Federation of the Industries of the State of Rondônia (FIERO), a leading Brazilian trade association focused on developing and promoting the regional economy. This agreement provides an opportunity to stimulate and foster international trade for the state of Rondônia through the e-commerce trade portal, BOAPIN.com, developed by Pacific Software.

The partnership provides FIERO's 7,500+ business members access to the tools needed to achieve economies of scale and tap into opportunities and functionalities not readily available with current supply chain solutions. Features of Pacific Software's e-commerce trade portal include multi-lingual communication, product certification, marketing, logistics, commodities search/match interface, trade finance and customs clearance, and cross-border payment solutions.

Marcelo Thomé da Silva de Almeida, chairman of FIERO, says "We are pleased to partner with Pacific Software and leverage its trade portal BOAPIN.com to promote regional business of Rondônia. Together we aim to further the reach of the great products from our region."

The portal facilitates cross-border commodities trading for sectors highly reliant on supply chain transparency, accountability and efficiency. Its China-based social marketing program will strengthen the image of goods from the State of Rondônia by streamlining information shared between parties involved in international buying and selling.

Peter Pizzino, president of Pacific Software states, "The great State of Rondônia is a world-class producer of agricultural products, and we look forward to working with FIERO to provide its members with access to leading-edge technology and expanded revenue generating opportunities in international trade."

About Pacific Software Inc.

Pacific Software (OTC Pink: PFSF) is an emerging development technology corporation positioned for investments, mergers and acquisitions of software technologies and platforms. The Company is uniquely positioned to deliver B2B and B2C e-commerce blockchain solutions by utilizing IBM's Hyperledger Blockchain "Backend as a Service" (BaaS) Infrastructure. Its BOAPIN.com platform will improve product traceability and will digitalize the trade process, including product certification, marketing, logistics, trade finance, cross border payment solutions and customs clearance through smart contract technology for global supply chain management.

About FIERO

The Federation of the Industries of the State of Rondônia (FIERO) was founded in 1986 and is organized as "Sistema FIERO." FIERO is composed of 20 different organizations representing various business and industrial sectors with 7,500+ members. Its role is to promote the development, competitiveness of the sector, with investment in human capital and technological capacity, with professional training, improvement in quality of life for workers and in the various aspects of innovation.

Forward Looking Statements

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Pacific Software. and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether the Hyperledger blockchain technology solutions will be well received or utilized. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Pacific Software's ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Pacific Software's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its solutions; (iii) Pacific Software's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Pacific Software's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Pacific Software's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Pacific Software's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Pacific Software's business; (x) Pacific Software's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent quarterly report on filed by Pacific Software with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pacific Software anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Pacific Software assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Contact:

Pacific Software Inc.

Info@PacificSoftwareInc.com

+1 (844) 513-0056

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42497