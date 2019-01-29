Edison Investment Research - Technology - Brady: FY18 numbers were broadly in line with expectations and we have maintained our forecasts. Management remains confident on the outlook as the group stands to benefit from the streamlining and investment of the last few years. In December, Brady appointed Carmen Carey, currently a Brady non-executive director, as its new CEO. An initial priority for the new CEO will be developing the new sales strategy. The market opportunity is substantial, and we believe Brady is well positioned to benefit from the significant sector consolidation.ISIN: GB00B0188P35

