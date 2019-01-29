Algeria Lubricants Market is Expected to Reach DZD 55 Billion in Terms of Revenues by 2022: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Increasing demand for semi-synthetic and synthetic lubricants is expected to drive the growth in lubricants market of Algeria .

. Rising contribution of Construction and Power Generation sectors in the GDP and Algeria are expected to be the key growth drivers of the market.

are expected to be the key growth drivers of the market. Growth in passenger and commercial vehicles sales in the country is expected to positively impact the lubricants market of the country.

Diversification to Non-hydrocarbon sectors: The government of Algeria has decided to invest USD 262 billion through its five year plan of 2015-2019 to diversify the oil dependent economy and improve the nation's infrastructure. The government is expected to increase investment in industries such as textile, pharmacy, plastics and cement while improving the state of road, rail and port network in the country. This will require setting up of production facilities by increasing the use of machineries thereby augmenting the demand for lubricants in the country.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg )



Growing demand for lubricants in Power Generation Sector: The government owned Sonatrach also declared its Vision 2030 plan called SH2030 which is expected to turn Sonatrach into an integrated energy company by the year 2030. This will increase investments in the power generation sector of the economy thereby increasing the demand for industrial lubricants as well. The increasing Salah, Shale and TFT gas explorations in collaboration with international companies is also expected to increase lubricants demand in power generation sector.

Growing demand for lubricants in Construction Sector:Algeria lubricants market is expected to significantly grow during the period 2017-2022 due to optimistic growth indicators like growing GDP. As per Ken Research's proprietary database, the GDP of Algeria is expected to reach USD 218.7 billion by the year 2022. The growth in GDP is expected to take place primarily through growth in industrial sector with increasing construction projects. The government has allotted a budget of EUR 58 billion to build 1.6 million new homes by 2019 in order to address housing shortage in the country which will also positively impact the demand for lubricants in the market

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Algeria Lubricants Market Outlook to 2022 - By Automotive (Heavy Duty Diesel Engine Oils, Passenger Car Motor Oils, Hydraulic Oils, Greases, Gear Oils and Transmission Fluids) and By Industrial (Hydraulic Oils, Industrial Gear Oils, Turbine Oils, Compressor Oils, Greases and Transformer Oils)" believe that the market is expected to grow in future through increasing demand for semi-synthetic and synthetic lubricants and industrial lubricants for construction and power generation sectors. Among automotive lubricants, the demand for commercial and passenger vehicle lubricants is also expected to rise in future. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 2.3% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2017-2022.



Key Segments Covered

By Origin (Mineral, Semi-synthetic and Synthetic Lubricants)

(Mineral, Semi-synthetic and Synthetic Lubricants) By Type (Automotive and Industrial Lubricants)

- Automotive Lubricants

-By Application (Heavy Duty Diesel Engine Oils, Passenger Car Motor Oils, Hydraulic Oils, Greases, Gear Oils and Transmission Fluids)

-By End Users (Passenger Vehicle Lubricants, Commercial Vehicle Lubricants, Marine Lubricants and Aviation Lubricants)

-By Channel of Distribution (OEM Workshops/Service Stations, Dealer Networks and Others)

- Industrial Lubricants

-By Application (Hydraulic Oils, Industrial Gear Oils, Turbine Oils, Compressor Oils, Greases and Transformer Oils)

-By End Users (Construction, Power Generation, Manufacturing and Others)

-By Channel of Distribution (Direct Sales by Companies and Workshops, Dealer network)

Key Target Audience

Lubricants Manufacturers

Lubricants Distributors

Government Agencies

Base-oil Companies

Additive Companies

Refining Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2012-2017

2012-2017 Forecast Period: 2018-2022

Companies Covered:

Sonatrach

Total S.A.

Petroser

Royal Dutch Shell

Exol Lubricants

Rebex Lubricants

Lincoln (SKF)

Liqui Moly

Bardahl

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Stakeholders in Algeria Lubricants Market

Lubricants Market Algeria Lubricants Market Overview and Genesis

Value Chain Analysis for Algeria Lubricants Market

Algeria Lubricants Market Size

Algeria Lubricants Market Segmentation

Algeria Automotive Lubricants Market Segmentation

Algeria Industrial Lubricants Market Segmentation

Trade Scenario in Algeria Lubricants Market

Lubricants Market Trends and Developments in Algeria Lubricants Market

Lubricants Market Issues and Challenges in Algeria Lubricants Market

Lubricants Market Decision Making Criteria for End Users in Algeria Lubricants Market

Lubricants Market Government Regulations and Guidelines in Algeria Lubricants Market

Lubricants Market SWOT Analysis for Algeria Lubricants Market

Competitive Scenario in Algeria Lubricants Market

Lubricants Market Best Selling Products of Sonatrach, Total, Petroser and Shell

Company Profiles of Major Players in Algeria Lubricants Market

Lubricants Market Algeria Lubricants Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2017-2022E

Analyst Recommendations

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/automotive-and-automotive-components/algeria-lubricants-market/175031-100.html

Related Reports:

UAE Lubricants Market Outlook to 2022 - By Automotive (Heavy Duty Diesel Engine Oils, Passenger Car Motor Oils, Hydraulic Oils, Gear Oils, Greases and Transmission Fluids) and Industrial Lubricants (Hydraulic Oils, Industrial Gear Oils, Greases, Compressor Oils, Turbine Oils and Transformer Oils)

The report titled provides a comprehensive analysis of automotive and industrial lubricants market in UAE. The report focuses on overall market size, market segmentation by origin (mineral, synthetic and semi-synthetic lubricants), by application (automotive and industrial lubricants), market segmentation of automotive lubricants market by application (heavy duty diesel engine oils, passenger car motor oils, hydraulic oils, gear oils, greases, and transmission fluids), by end users (passenger vehicle lubricants, commercial vehicle lubricants, marine lubricants and aviation lubricants), by channel of distribution (OEM workshops/service stations, dealer network, supermarket and others), market segmentation of industrial lubricants market by application (hydraulic oils, industrial gear oils, turbine oils, compressor oils, greases and transformer oils), by end users (construction, power generation, manufacturing and others) and by channel of distribution (direct sales by companies and dealer network). The report also covers the overall competitive landscape; government role and regulations, trade scenario, snapshot on emerging lubricants, trends and developments. The report concludes with future projections highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Nigeria Lubricants Market Outlook to 2022- By Type of Lubricant (Engine Oil, Industrial Oil, Transmission Oil, Marine Oil, Grease and Specialty Lubricants), Type of Applications (Automotive and Industrial), Region (Lagos, Northern Nigeria, Eastern Nigeria and Western Nigeria)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the automotive and industrial lubricants industry of Nigeria. The report covers various aspects including introduction on Nigeria Lubricants market, value chain, stakeholders in the market, market size by revenue and volume of domestic consumption (2012-2017), overall lubricants market segmentation on the basis of origin, region, types of lubricants, type of application, automotive lubricants market segmentation on the basis of type of oil, type of end users, type of channel of distribution, industrial lubricants market segmentation on the basis of type of oil, type of end users, type of channel of distribution, competition scenario in the industry, shares and company profiles of major players in the market, regulatory framework, trends, developments, drivers and restraints in the lubricants market and SWOT analysis of the industry. The report also includes future outlook for the market (2017-2022) including estimated market size in terms of revenue and in terms of domestic consumption volume.

Philippines Lubricants Market by Type (Mineral, Semi-Synthetic and Synthetic), by Application (Automotive - Passenger, Commercial, Marine and Aviation and Industrial - Mining, Construction, Manufacturing, Iron and Steel, Agriculture, Electricity and Medical) - Outlook to 2021

Ken Research in its latest publication suggested a rapid growth in the Philippines lubricants market, majorly driven by boosting crude oil imports, thus assisting market players to offer more lubricants in the country. The stakeholders of this report include lubricant manufacturers, dealers, companies involved in research, automotive workshop owners in the Philippines and the new entrants and venture capitalists who wish to invest in lubricant market in future.

South Africa Lubricant Market Outlook to 2020 - Inclining Vehicle Sales and Growing Manufacturing and Mining Sector to Drive Future Growth

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the automotive and industrial lubricant industry in South Africa. The report covers several aspects such as the market size on the basis of sales revenue and consumption of lubricants in South Africa. The segmentation for lubricants has been presented by major end users, by product type (engine oil, hydraulic oil, greases, industrial gear oils, automotive gear oils and metal working fluids), type of base oil used, distribution channel and organized and unorganized sectors. The report also covers the market share, competitive landscape, strengths and weaknesses of major manufacturers along with their future strategies and production capacities. In addition to this, the report also covers trends, developments, growth drivers, restraints and export import scenario of lubricants in South Africa. Regulatory policies, certification requirements and emission standard have also been covered. This report will help industry consultants, lubricant manufacturers and dealers, retail chains, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Thailand Lubricant Market by Type (Mineral, Semi-Synthetic and Synthetic), by Application (Automotive - Passenger, Commercial, Marine and Aviation; Industrial - Mining, Construction, Manufacturing, Iron and Steel, Agriculture, Electricity, Medical) - Outlook to 2021

The report titled "Thailand Lubricant Market by Type (Mineral, Semi-Synthetic and Synthetic), by Application (Automotive - Passenger, Commercial, Marine and Aviation; Industrial - Mining, Construction, Manufacturing, Iron and Steel, Agriculture, Electricity, Medical) - Outlook to 2021" provides a comprehensive analysis of the automotive and industrial lubricant market in Thailand. The report covers aspects such as the market size of the Thailand lubricant market, market segmentation on the basis of type (Mineral, Semi-Synthetic and Synthetic), by application (Automotive - Passenger, Commercial, Marine and Aviation; Industrial - Mining, Construction, Manufacturing, Iron and Steel, Agriculture, Electricity, Medical), by distribution channels (OEM Workshops, Dealer Network, Supermarkets, Local Workshops and Online) and by origin of production.

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

