LEM Holding SA - 9 Months Results 2018/19

Invitation to Conference Call and Webcast

LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) will publish its nine months results 2018/19 on 1 February 2019 via a press release at 7:00 am CET. The press release and the presentation will be available on LEM's website (www.lem.com/en/investors (https://www.lem.com/en/investors)).

The same day at 10:00 amCET LEM will host a conference call for media, financial analysts and investors to discuss the 9 months results and the outlook for the full financial year 2018/19. The presentation of the 9 months results 2018/19 will be followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation slides will be available for you to download for the call on LEM's IR website on 1 February 2019 as of 7:00 am CET. The conference call will be held in English.

Speakers:

Frank Rehfeld, CEO

Andrea Borla, CFO

Date :

Friday, 1 February 2019

Time :

10:00 am CET

Dial-In Numbers :

+41 (0)58 310 50 00 Switzerland & Europe

+44 (0) 207 107 0613 UK

+1 (1) 631 570 56 13 USA

Audio Webcast:

The conference call will simultaneously be webcast. Please follow the instructions in the following link: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/lem/mediaframe/28427/indexl.html (https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/lem/mediaframe/28427/indexl.html)

A recording of the webcast will be available 2 hours after the call from LEM's IR website or using the same link.

We would be very pleased to welcoming you to our conference call and live webcast.

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact at Cabinet Privé de Conseils:

Michael Füglister, +41 22 552 46 29, fuglister@cpc-pr.com

Nick Miles, +41 22 552 46 26, miles@cpc-pr.com

Yours sincerely,

Frank Rehfeld, CEO Andrea Borla, CFO