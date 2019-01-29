As from January 30, 2019, unit rights (TR) issued by Wifog Holding AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until February 11, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: WIFOG TR ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012229946 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 168060 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------- As from January 30, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Wifog Holding AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: WIFOG BTA 1 ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012229953 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 168061 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission on +46 8 503 01 550.