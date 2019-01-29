Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd: Orion Biotechnology Canada report that IND- enabling studies evaluating the safety of their OB-002H microbicide gel have shown an excellent mucosal safety profile

"Despite increasing access to oral PrEP there remains an unmet need for safe and effective topical products that can be used in a pericoital fashion. Based on our previous macaque studies, OB-002H is an extremely potent microbicide and with these GLP studies we now know that it has an excellent mucosal safety profile. With these new data, we plan to submit a regulatory filing in Q1 2019 to support initiation of a Phase 1 study in Q3 2019," said Dr. Ian McGowan, Chief Scientific Officer for Orion Biotechnology.
Mark Groper, President and CEO of Orion Biotechnology added, "We are delighted by these excellent preclinical mucosal safety data and look forward to moving our OB-002H gel into the clinic as quickly as possible."
Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd, is a privately held pharmaceutical company founded on the vision of radically improving the health of the global population through successful treatment and prevention of the most serious chronic illnesses and life-threatening diseases. Since 2011, Orion has been developing a robust pipeline of potential products based on novel formulations discovered in different parts of the world. Our close ties to diverse institutions and experts around the globe continue to stimulate the rapid discovery of promising new treatments. With operations in North America, Europe and Asia, Orion brings together innovative technologies from some of the world's leading research institutions, such as the Mintaka Research Foundation and the Center for Public Health Research at Nanjing University. Learn more at www.orionbiotechnology.com.
