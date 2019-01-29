Partnerships will see the launch of Mimio MicroCloud to improve and extend classroom connectivity and MyBot Education Platform to expand STEM Offerings

After a very successful showing at Bett 2019, Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) ("Boxlight"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the global education market, today announced two new dynamic alliances. The partnerships with Critical Links and Modern Robotics, Inc., respectively, will transform connectivity, empower teachers and inspire STEM learning for students around the world.

"We believe these new partnerships demonstrate how committed Boxlight Mimio is to change what happens in a classroom," said Mark Elliott, CEO of Boxlight Corporation. "Anymore, keeping pace isn't enough. Our teachers and students need us to set the pace and we remain keenly focused on making sure the technologies we develop are accessible to all students and helps prepare them for what their future holds."

Critical Links, the leader in microcloud solutions for e-learning environments, will deliver Mimio MicroCloud, a complete cloud-enabled learning environment for any classroom in the world regardless of Internet connectivity or infrastructure limitations. Previewed at Bett Show 2019 in London, the C3-based Mimio Micro-Cloud will provide secure in-classroom WiFi access to curriculum, content, and even a Learning Management System with comprehensive resources for both students and teachers alike.

The Mimio MicroCloud will also underpin the company's newest STEM, robotics and Internet of Things (IoT) program developed by Modern Robotics, Inc. MyBot. The powerful and innovative educational robotics program will help students from pre-school to University levels develop skills and a passion for programming and robotics through the cohesive platform interface and curriculum.

"We're excited about our partnership with Boxlight, as they have long been recognized as a leader in delivering innovative educational solutions to schools worldwide," stated Charles Foley, Chairman of Critical Links. "With the Mimio Micro-Cloud approach, students everywhere can have a world-class e-learning environment while school systems and administrators can be assured of a secure, standardized, and fully managed learning infrastructure."

Boxlight's channel partners noted that the overall response to Boxlight's new offerings from Bett 2019 attendees was extremely positive. "There was tremendous interest in our solutions, and it validated our approach that schools want to protect their investment in existing lesson plans, simplify the use of technology for the teachers with integrated solutions and peripherals, and they like the fact that we provide a choice of products for a variety of requirements and budgets," concluded Elliott.

