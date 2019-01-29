Odey Asset Management LLP: Odey Asset Management Supports Rowan-Ensco Merger

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2019 / Odey Asset Management LLP has given an irrevocable undertaking to support the proposed merger between Rowan and Ensco. We believe the revised exchange ratio represents attractive value for our shareholdings and other economic rights in Rowan and Ensco in light of the substantial anticipated synergies. We believe there are material unquantifiable benefits to the combination including enhancing access to capital markets lowering the cost of capital, a greater investment in technology and the company being able to play a leading role in the industry. We do not see a better merger combination for either company and are delighted that the two companies' boards of directors have been able to reach an agreement on fair terms that allow the combination to move forward.

