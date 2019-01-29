GNAT Pro and GNAT Community toolchains available both for professionals and hobbyists

AdaCore today announced its membership in the RISC-V Foundation, a non-profit organization chartered to standardize and promote the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA) together with its hardware and software ecosystem.

RISC-V is an open instruction set initially developed by the Computer Science Division of the EECS Department at the University of California, Berkeley. Today the RISC-V Foundation comprises more than 200 members building the first open, collaborative community of software and hardware innovators powering a new era of processor innovation. The RISC-V ISA can be implemented through either open or proprietary architectures, offering silicon designers a unique way to take advantage of a cleanly designed assembly language associated with an existing software ecosystem.

In joining the RISC-V Foundation, AdaCore is bringing the Ada and SPARK programming languages to the forefront of the technologies available to RISC-V developers, offering a unique environment for safety- and security-critical applications developed on this platform.

AdaCore's initial product offerings include GNAT Pro Ada and GNAT Pro C targeted to bare metal RISC-V 32- and 64-bit architectures (for more information see https://www.adacore.com/gnatpro), as well as the GNAT Community edition for bare metal RISC-V 32-bit configurations. The latter is free of charge and can be downloaded from https://www.adacore.com/community. For GNAT Pro customers with software safety certification requirements, run-time library certification and tool qualification materials are available as an add-on for standards in industries such as avionics (DO-178C/ED-12C), railway (EN-50128) and automotive (ISO-26262).

"We're happy to see Ada joining the front row of the languages available to the RISC-V ecosystem," says Rick O'Connor, executive director of the non-profit RISC-V Foundation. "This will create an extremely appealing option for RISC-V users with the most stringent reliability requirements."

"As we're seeing the growth of Ada in new projects and markets, RISC-V has rapidly emerged as an indispensable ecosystem to be part of," says Quentin Ochem, lead of Business Development at AdaCore. "We are fascinated by the opportunities it creates both at the technical and business levels, and we look forward to becoming an active member of the community."

