Broadcast Management Group, Inc: Broadcast Management Group Acquires Vegas Wireworks, Founder Megan Kirst Joins BMG as VP of Engineering

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2019 / Broadcast Management Group, Inc. (BMG) expands it's broadcast consulting, engineering, and broadcast system integration division by acquiring Vegas Wireworks and naming founder Megan Kirst their Vice President of Engineering.

Kirst, a veteran of Sony's systems integration group, has worked on system design and integration projects around the world, from the Winter Olympics in Albertville, France, to an HD upgrade for the National Broadcast Services ZIZ in St. Kitts. Kirst also designed on-board video and radio system on the US Navy's CVN79 aircraft carrier, the John F. Kennedy. Megan has worked with major broadcasters and networks, including MTV, CBS News, Fox TV, and DirecTV.

Vegas Wireworks offers systems design, build-out, integration, training, and maintenance. In addition to extensive design-build and integration projects at fixed facilities, Vegas Wireworks has also built full-size mobile production trucks, production Sprinter vans, and custom flight packs. Broadcast Management Group will be taking over the Vegas Wireworks office and warehouse located just off the Las Vegas Strip.

"We are excited to be joining the Broadcast Management Group family. Now as part of BMG, we will be extending their systems integration and maintenance services to broadcast clients all over the world. With our Engineering, Design, AutoCAD, Integration, Training and Maintenance team based in Las Vegas, we will be able to offer a complete system from concept to fully functioning broadcast facility" said Kirst.

"Vegas Wireworks and its team, by Megan will be a great addition to our team as we continue to grow our consulting, engineering and integration business", said Dave Weiler, Senior Vice President of Broadcast Management Group. Dave continues, "Megan will lead our engineering design, build, and integration team and expand our manufacturing relationships."

"This is a great strategic step for BMG", said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer of Broadcast Management Group. "We are adding great talent to our growing consulting, engineering and integration group and establishing a west coast operation for deployment of flight packs that support our live production division."

The fast paced Las Vegas market continues to grow and BMG's new Las Vegas operation will support that market growth by providing live production services, event management, engineering design, build-out and integration, and production staffing.

Broadcast Management Group is a global media company with five practice groups: live production, broadcast consulting, creative content development, long-term production staffing, and event management. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

