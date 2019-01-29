

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) released a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $24.37 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $31.82 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Capitol Federal Financial earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $24.37 Mln. vs. $31.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.18 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.19



