THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO.596/2014

Arix Bioscience plc

Update on Harpoon proposed IPO in the United States

LONDON, 29 January 2019

Arix Bioscience plc (LSE:ARIX) ("Arix"), a global healthcare and life science company supporting medical innovation, today notes that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. ("Harpoon") has filed an amended registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed underwritten initial public offering in the United States of shares of Harpoon's common stock.

The registration statement discloses an expected pricing range for the proposed offering of U.S.$13.00- U.S.$15.00 per share of common stock. This would represent an increase in value of Arix's current shareholding in Harpoon (compared to the £20.2 million sterling holding value) of £4.2 million - £7.9 million[1]. The proposed maximum aggregate offering amount specified in the filing is U.S.$93.15 million, which assumes that the public offering price is at the top of the expected pricing range and includes the option that is proposed to be granted to the underwriters to purchase additional shares of common stock.

Arix has indicated an interest in purchasing shares of common stock in the offering, subject to agreement with the underwriters.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's EDGAR database.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

These securities are to be offered only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus can be obtained from: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; or SVB Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by e-mail at syndicate@leerink.com. For the avoidance of doubt, such prospectus will not constitute a "prospectus" for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including Directive 2010/73/EU, to the extent implemented in each relevant EU member state) and will not have been reviewed by any competent authority in any EU member state.

