CPR Cell Phone Repair: Cell Phone Repair Network Expands International Presence with New Location in Turkey

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and most rapidly growing cell phone repair franchise, is expanding its international footprint with a new location in Turkey. The network congratulates store owner Mehmet Ertan Uygun on the opening of CPR Nisantasi.

'The network is thrilled to grow our presence in expanding markets such as Istanbul,' said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. 'Mehmet has an extensive background and high expectations for the future, so we're proud to have him join the CPR network.'

CPR Nisantasi is located in Istanbul, one of the largest growing cities in the world. Connecting Europe and Asia, Turkey boasts many different cultures, small businesses, and restaurants. Located in one of the most popular districts on the European side, CPR Nisantasi will offer customers expert device repairs at affordable prices. Mehmet and his team are located in a popular shopping district with more than 100,000 shoppers daily where they will provide cracked screen repairs, water damage repairs, and more. Customers can count on the team at CPR Nisantasi to save their mobile life.

'There's a huge opportunity for device repairs in Turkey,' said Mehmet. 'I have a plan to open more than 50 stores in five years, so I'm excited to start with my first store in my home city of Istanbul.'

Mehmet attended Koc University in Istanbul where he studied electrical and electronics engineering. With the high GPA Mehmet upheld in college, he was able to attend school in British Columbia for a year as an exchange student. Mehmet hopes to use his knowledge and experience to provide customers with affordable and convenient device repairs. Outside of repairing electronics, Mehmet enjoys flying his drone, traveling, and exploring new cultures. To learn more about the services the team at CPR Nisantasi offer, visit the store at the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Nisantasi is located at:

Tesvikiye, Vali Konagi Cd. No: 70

34365 Sisli / Istanbul

Please contact the store at 0212 253 90 90 or via email: info@cprteknik.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cprteknik.com/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 500 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Jeff Gasner

jeff@cellphonerepair.com

877-856-5101

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/533866/Cell-Phone-Repair-Network-Expands-International-Presence-with-New-Location-in-Turkey