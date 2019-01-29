Arshad Madhani, Atlanta-Based Digital Marketing Consultant, is Featured in New Interview on TippingPointTavern.com

During the Interview, Madhani Offered Some Great Tips to Help Young Entrepreneurs

To read the interview in its entirety, please visit http://www.tippingpointtavern.com/success/chatting-all-thing-atl-with-arshad-madhani-atlanta-based-digital-marketing-consultant/.

The interview began with Madhani discussing what led him to the Atlanta, Georgia area. As he explained, while he had a few opportunities after college that could have taken him to different cities, he decided that Atlanta was the best fit overall.

'The job market was solid, there are a lot of digital marketers in the area and most importantly, I didn't have to buy a ton of winter clothing,' he said, adding that he really likes the way Atlanta has everything he could want, including plenty of sports and entertainment options.

When asked what advice he has for other entrepreneurs who are considering a move to Atlanta, Madhani said that because the city is so large, he suggests starting with researching the region to choose a neighborhood that is close to work.

'The last thing you want to do is move to an area that is an hour drive to and from work every single day,' he said, adding that he also suggests being open minded and willing to meet new people.

'There are a lot of transplants here, so everyone is always willing to add a new friend if the same interests are there.'

As for his personal favorite area, Madhani said that when he first moved to Atlanta, he met a lot of people with ties to Georgia Tech.

'I like that area of town, as well as Midtown. There always seems to be a lot to do, especially on nice weather nights,' he said. As for 'up and coming' areas of the city, Madhani said he also likes the Battery Atlanta area, which is centered around SunTrust Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

Speaking of which, when asked about his fave local sports teams, Madhani said the Hawks NBA team has definitely caught his attention.

'I know they are not doing so well right now, but they are attempting to build a young and exciting team. That is sort of the same blueprint the Braves have, only the Braves are slightly ahead of schedule,' he said.

About Arshad Madhani:

Arshad Madhani is an Atlanta, GA based entrepreneur who earned his MBA from Texas A&M International University and has over a decade of experience working as a digital marketer. Learn more about Arshad and get more digital marketing tips and tricks by following his blog at: http://arshadmadhani.com/.

