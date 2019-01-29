The global intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005599/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global intrauterine contraceptive devices market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key driver for the global intrauterine contraceptive devices market will be the increasing initiatives by governments and non-profit organizations towards reducing e unwanted, mistimed, or unintended pregnancies. The IUD is being promoted as a highly effective and low-maintenance method of birth control.

As per Technavio, the long-term efficacy and increased acceptance of IUDs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global intrauterine contraceptive devices market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global intrauterine contraceptive devices market: Long-term efficacy and increased acceptance

Women today are more informed about different birth control methods, and the stigma around birth control has reduced over the years. Couples seek to control the timing and spacing of children based on financial convenience and to maintain the mother's health. Increased awareness regarding the significance of family planning is leading to the increased adoption of contraceptive methods leading to better outcomes both for the mother and the baby.

"IUDs play a major role in contraception because they offer long-term efficacy against pregnancy and depending on the type of IUD, these devices may last up to 12 years. Advances and developments in IUD technology have helped in increasing the use of IUDs in adolescents and nulliparous women," says a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio.

Global intrauterine contraceptive devices market: Segmentation analysis

This intrauterine contraceptive devices market analysis report segments the market by type (hormonal intrauterine device and copper intrauterine device), end-user (hospitals, gynecology clinics, and others), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

The hormonal intrauterine device segment held the largest intrauterine contraceptive devices market share in 2018, accounting for about 80% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Europe led the market in 2018 with around 38% of the market share, followed by North America and Asia respectively. Europe is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005599/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com