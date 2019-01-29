Kelly Hunt joins Calero Software as Executive Vice President, Finance

Will lead the company's financial organization

ROCHESTER, New York, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calero Software, a leading global provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) software, today announced the addition of Kelly Hunt as the company's Executive Vice President, Finance. Hunt will serve on Calero's Executive Leadership Team and will oversee all of the company's global finance, accounting, treasury and tax functions. The announcement comes as the company achieves another year of record growth and performance in 2018. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm.

"I am very pleased to welcome Kelly to our team," said Joe Pajer, Calero's President and CEO. "Kelly's extensive experience with high-growth software companies will be a terrific asset as our company continues to expand globally. I look forward to having her as a key member of our Executive Leadership Team."

Hunt brings over 20 years of strategic financial management leadership for public, private and private equity-owned entities. Prior to joining Calero, Hunt served as Vice President of Accounting at PowerPlan Inc., where she was responsible for accounting, corporate governance, regulatory compliance and reporting, risk management, and merger and acquisition integrations to support the company's growth strategy under its new private equity ownership. While there, she served as Board Director for PowerPlan ANZ and PowerPlan UK, and as Board Director and Corporate Secretary for PowerPlan Canada ULC. Prior to PowerPlan, Hunt served as Compliance Director and Controller for A.D.A.M., a worldwide provider of consumer health information and benefits technology solutions. Additionally, throughout her career, she has held progressive roles with Third Millennium Healthcare Systems Inc., and Seagull Software Systems, Inc. Hunt holds a certification in Strategic Financial Leadership Program from Stanford University's Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Georgia Southern University, among other certifications from nationally accredited institutions of higher education. Read full bio.

About Calero

Calero is a leading global provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions designed to turn communication data into actionable insight by simplifying the management of voice, mobile and other unified communications services and assets. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer service, Calero's CLM approach enables organizations to support the full communications lifecycle, from procurement to payment, including software and services that aid Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Usage Management. Calero has thousands of customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including Fortune 2000 corporations, universities and government agencies. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. Learn more at http://www.calero.com.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm currently investing Riverside Fund VI, L.P. The fund focuses on growth-oriented companies primarily in the healthcare and technology industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

