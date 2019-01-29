The global neuroblastoma drugs market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

GD2 (0-acetyl-GD2 ganglioside) has been identified as a cell surface antigen that is overexpressed in neuroblastoma. The tumor cells that express GD2 can be eliminated by using specific monoclonal antibodies against GD2. Dinutuximab was the first identified drug acting as an anti-GD2-specific monoclonal antibody, which was approved for the treatment of neuroblastoma. The sales data of the drug indicates its rising demand. The site-specific action provided by anti-GD2 drugs is the primary reason for their rise in sales. As a result, these drugs do not pose any cytotoxic effects in the body, that tend to impact the quality of life of neuroblastoma patients. Therefore, physicians are prescribing anti-GD2 monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of neuroblastoma.

As per Technavio, the improvements in research and development for the treatment of relapsed refractory neuroblastoma will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global neuroblastoma drugs market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global neuroblastoma drugs market: Improvements in research and development for treatment of relapsed refractory neuroblastoma

The improved research of the etiology of neuroblastoma has resulted in the identification of several new tumor targets and innovative approaches for the treatment. As a result, novel antibody-and cell-mediated immunotherapy agents have been developed or are under development. Several ongoing clinical trials are using molecular and genetic tumor profiling to target tumor-specific aberrations. Thus, with such improvements in R&D, the market is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Apart from the improvements in R&D, the rising incidence of neuroblastoma, the development of improved diagnostic modalities, and the rising number of patient support initiatives are some other major aspects that are expected to boost the growth of the global market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global neuroblastoma drugs market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global neuroblastoma drugs market by product (chemotherapy, immunotherapy, others) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia respectively. However, during the forecast period, the European region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the availability of favorable reimbursement schemes for the treatment of neuroblastoma.

