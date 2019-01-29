The global seafood processing equipment market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Seafood products are considered one of the primary sources of nutrients. For instance, seafood species such as sardines, tuna, herring, and salmon are an excellent source of fatty acids such as omega-3. Seafood can also be processed in various ways and are quite in demand among consumers and foodservice establishments. The demand for seafood processing equipment will grow with the growing demand for seafood.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of seafood processing equipment with automated features will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global seafood processing equipment market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global seafood processing equipment market: Increasing adoption of seafood processing equipment with automated features

Seafood processing companies prefer new seafood processing technologies to improve efficiency and increase production. To enhance hygiene and safety during the seafood processing, several players are seen turning to automation. End-users are also focusing on reducing manpower in their seafood processing plants. For instance, gutting equipment with an auto feed system to improve the overall gutting performance has been launched by a few players. Also, seafood slaughtering equipment that features automated separations of the pelvic bone, dipping, and splitting has been launched. This device is also equipped with robots that ensure cutting accuracy and avoid possible manual errors while processing the seafood species. Therefore, the increasing adoption of seafood processing equipment with automated features will drive the market during the forecast period.

"Seafood processing plants are the key end-users of seafood processing equipment. The rising demand for processed seafood among consumers has also encouraged many seafood processing plants to expand their facilities. Currently, the rapid expansion of seafood processing plants is expected to give rise to opportunities for the vendors to increase their sales of new units of seafood processing equipment," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global seafood processing equipment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global seafood processing equipment market by geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 42%, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to continue to dominate the global market as well as register the highest incremental growth.

