The voltage is key to improving efficiency, the scientists say. It indicates how much energy is lost within the cell through 'recombination processes'.From pv magazine Germany. Scientists at Germany's Jülich Institute for Energy and Climate Research (IEK-5) have raised the open circuit voltage of perovskite solar cells to a record of 1.26 V. The researchers say open circuit value is the key to improving cell efficiency, as it shows how many electrical charge carriers are present in the cell when light falls on it, and is thus directly proportional to achievable performance. The scientists also ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...