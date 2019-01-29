The research report on the sterile medical packaging market in the US by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005661/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the sterile medical packaging market in the US for the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The US is the largest medical device market and a key consumer of sterile medical packaging and the country's government funds a significant part of the total healthcare expenditure. This makes access to implant surgeries and medical devices more affordable for the general population. Many medical device companies have come up in the US between 2013 and 2018, which is also driving the demand for new sterile packaging solutions.

As per Technavio, the increasing US medical exports will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This sterile medical packaging market in the US 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Sterile medical packaging market in the US: Increasing US medical exports

The US has become a significant exporter of medical goods, particularly sterile medical instruments and advanced medical devices. The country has a robust medical device manufacturing industry owing to favorable intellectual property (IP) and patents environment. This has resulted in many domestic and international med-tech companies setting up their manufacturing and R&D operations in the region.

"The US invests heavily in medical R&D, thereby gaining a considerable advantage in terms of advanced manufacturing capability and cost-efficiency. The country exports advanced medical devices to developing countries such as China, Brazil, and India. The US-based sterile medical package manufacturers will witness greater growth opportunities from the export market due to rising demand for advanced healthcare devices and medicines in these countries during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Sterile medical packaging market in the US: Segmentation analysis

This research report on the sterile medical packaging market in US segments the market by material (plastic, glass, aluminum, and others) and product (bottles, blister packs, thermoformed trays, and others).

The plastic segment held the largest sterile medical packaging market share in 2018. The factors driving the demand for plastics packaging are the wide degree of machinability and barrier protection offered by plastics. Plastics packaging also meets the aesthetic demands of the medical industry, and it is compatible with almost all sterilization techniques that do not require porosity.

The bottles segment accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018 as they are usually used in packaging tablets, capsules, and liquid drugs. Investments in the development of high-strength glass for bottles and vials is expected to drive market growth during the coming years.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005661/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com