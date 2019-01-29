Company Recognized as a Leader in the Areas of Security, Functionality, Integration and Interoperability

Ping Identity, the leader in Identity Defined Security, today announced it has been named an overall leader in the latest "KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for CIAM Platforms" report.

According to the research, customer identity and access management (CIAM) "has emerged in the last few years to meet evolving business requirements. Many businesses and public sector organizations are finding that they must provide better digital experiences for and gather more information about the consumers who are using their services."

Effective CIAM may go beyond traditional IAM in providing solutions to capture consent to comply with privacy regulations, manage customer identities at massive scale, enable customer-friendly multi-factor authentication (MFA), and other capabilities that aren't present in traditional employee IAM solutions.

The criteria evaluated in the Leadership Compass report reflects the varieties of use cases, experiences, business rules, and technical capabilities required by KuppingerCole clients today, and what they anticipate clients will need in the future.

The following highlights Ping Identity's profile and leadership rankings:

Product Leader . The research reinforces that Ping Identity's CIAM solution suite is available for either on-premises or cloud deployment and offers customers excellent standards-based support to achieve their objectives.

. The research reinforces that Ping Identity's CIAM solution suite is available for either on-premises or cloud deployment and offers customers excellent standards-based support to achieve their objectives. Innovation Leader . The report notes that companies positioned as innovation leaders take a customer-oriented upgrade approach, delivering customer-requested cutting-edge features, while maintaining compatibility with previous versions.

. The report notes that companies positioned as innovation leaders take a customer-oriented upgrade approach, delivering customer-requested cutting-edge features, while maintaining compatibility with previous versions. Market Leader. This category is an amalgamation of the number of customers, number of managed identities, ratio between customers and managed identities, the geographic distribution of customers, the size of deployments and services, the size and geographic distribution of the partner ecosystem, as well as financial health of the participating companies.

Ping Identity is awarded either "Strong Positive" or "Positive" ratings across the areas of security, functionality, integration and interoperability.

"Ping Identity was one of the first vendors to really recognize and understand the need for specific consumer-facing IAM solutions for enterprises," said Brian Bell, CMO, Ping Identity. "We're delighted KuppingerCole acknowledges our leadership position in the CIAM market, and it will continue to be a priority for us going forward."

With the Ping Intelligent Identity Platform, enterprises can benefit from a full-service CIAM solution which offers flexible deployment models with services available for both on-premises and cloud. The solution features secure single sign-on, a high-performance directory to manage structured and unstructured data, data governance, multi-factor authentication and intelligent API security, all through one seamless, integrated platform. With the recent launch of PingOne for Customers, a self-service IDaaS solution, developers can rapidly and securely embed customer IAM capabilities like authentication, registration, profile management, MFA, and more into their applications. PingOne for Customers is built on a tenant-in-tenant architecture with native support for hybrid IT and identity standards.

The report describes Ping Identity as a "pioneer in identity federation and access management since its inception" and recognizes that Ping "was among the first of the enterprise IAM vendors to adapt to consumer-facing requirements."

For more information about Ping Identity and its solutions, visit www.pingidentity.com or download the report here.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity envisions a digital world powered by intelligent identity. We help enterprises achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity Platform provides customers, employees and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards leadership, and partnership with companies including Microsoft, Amazon and Google. We provide flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Visit www.pingidentity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005254/en/

Contacts:

Ping Identity Contacts

Ping Identity Corporation

Follow Us on Twitter: @PingIdentity

Join our LinkedIn Group: Ping Identity

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: PingIdentityTV

Like Us on Facebook: PingIdentityPage

Candace Flynn

Ping Identity

candaceflynn@pingidentity.com

303.476.0019