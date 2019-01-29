ASSYSTEM: Assystem signs a new contract with Rosatom to help develop Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey

Assystem signs a new contract with Rosatom to help develop Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey

Paris, 29 January 2019, 5:35 p.m. (CET) - Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY)

Assystem has signed a new sizable contract with AKKUYU NÜKLEER, the project company in charge of the development of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, founded by Rosatom, the Russian global actor of the world's nuclear technology market.

The Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) project is being developed under a BOO (Build-Own-Operate) model. AKKUYU NÜKLEER, owned by Rosatom Russian State Atomic Corporation, implements the project including the NPP design development, construction, operation, maintenance and decommissioning.

The project stems from the Intergovernmental agreement (IGA) signed between Russia and Turkey in May 2010. The first NPP in Turkey, Akkuyu NPP will have four power units with Generation 3+ VVER 1200 reactors and 4.8 GW total capacity. Currently, the Russian party provides 100% financing of the project. In accordance with the IGA, up to 49% in AKKUYU NÜKLEER may be sold to other investors.

In April 2018, the Turkish Atomic Energy Authority (TAEK) granted the Construction License to AKKUYU NÜKLEER to build the NPP Unit 1, and the company started for the full-fledged construction works on the nuclear component Unit 1 of the future NPP.

The contract between Assystem and AKKUYU NÜKLEER will run for a six-year period. Its purpose is the supervision of the construction of facilities important to the nuclear safety of the Akkuyu NPP. Assystem will provide site inspection on all structures, systems and components important to such safety during construction and installation works ensuring it respects the nuclear safety regulation defined by TAEK.

Assystem is committed to helping newcomer countries to develop nuclear energy and major nuclear players to export their expertise beyond their own borders. This contract comes in quick succession after Rosatom awarded Assystem a first contract to support the development of a NPP in Egypt, in El Dabaa in September 2018. In addition, Assystem has held a long-term relationship with Rosatom companies for the Akkuyu NPP Project, working with them since 2011 through its Turkish entity Envy Energy and Environmental Investments Inc. The corresponding projects have dealt with environmental monitoring (ongoing since 2011), initial and design stage site surveys (2011 - 2012), detailed hydrogeological surveys (2015), working documentation stage site surveys (2017 - ongoing), and they now encompass site inspection and safety.

Stéphane Aubarbier, Assystem COO, said: "We are proud to be contributing to the future of the nuclear industry by supporting the supply of decarbonised energy in Turkey. The project complements Assystem's commitment to the development of nuclear energy worldwide as we are convinced that this energy is to play an ever most important part in the world's use of carbon-free energy in the future.We always strive to make nuclear programmes successful, more competitive and safer across the globe and this is an illustration of this constant effort."

