Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2019) -Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) ("Manganese" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board has approved the repricing of warrants to purchase 4,387,000 and 5,285,000 common shares (the "Warrants") in the capital of the Corporation held by eligible persons, to an exercise price of 11 cents, for a period of 30-days period. The Warrants expire on July 25, 2019 and February 20, 2020, respectively. The repricing of the Warrants is subject to all necessary approvals by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The repricing shall commence from the date of Exchange approval and, at the end of the 30-day period, the Warrants that have been not exercised will revert to their original prices. The Company will notify each of the respective warrant holders following the Exchange approval.

All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Manganese's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally friendly green/zero emissions ,while processing manganese.at a lower competitive cost For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

