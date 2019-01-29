

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended higher on Tuesday with investors indulging in some strong buying despite lingering concerns about Brexit uncertainty, U.S.-China trade disputes and global economic slowdown.



The markets also shrugged off reports about the filing of criminal charges against the Chief Financial Officer of Huawei Technologies by the U.S. Department of Justice.



Trade talks between the U.S. and China are likely to begin Wednesday in Washington despite the U.S. government filing criminal charges against Huawei.



Investors awaited a key Brexit vote in Parliament, which could see MPs vote to force the government seek extension of Article 50 to avoid a catastrophic outcome.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.8%. Among the major markets in the region, the U.K. and France ended with strong gains, with their benchmark indices FTSE 100 and CAC 40 rising about 1.3% and 0.81%, respectively. Germany's DAX edged up by less than 0.1%, while Switzerland's SMI ended 0.93% up, snapping a six-day losing streak.



Among other markets in Europe, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden ended higher by 0.4 to 1%, while Turkey jumped nearly 2.8%. Poland and Ireland ended little changed.



On Monday, the pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.97%. The U.K.'s FTSE ended 0.91% down, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 declined by 0.63% and 0.76%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI ended lower by 0.72%.



U.K. stocks moved higher ahead of the vote on Theresa May's new Brexit plan. British American Tobacco surged up 5.7%, Smith jumped 4.85%, Rio Tinto gained 3.4%, International Consolidated Airlines Group advanced by nearly 3% and Smurfit Kappa Group gained nearly 3%.



In France, Safran and LOreal gained 2.7% and 2.35%, respectively. Vivendi, Renault, Atos, Sanofi, Total, Schneider Electric, Unibail Rodamco, Veolia and Pernod Ricard gained 1 to 2%.



E.ON, Linde, Belersdorf, RWE, Merck, Henkel and BASF were among the prominent gainers in the German market. SAP declined 2.7% after the company said that it would take restructuring charges of close to 950 million euros, mainly in the first quarter.



In Madrid, Shares of wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa soared more than 13% after the company reported a turnaround results for the first quarter and maintained its full year earnings guidance.



In economic news from Spain, employment in the country grew at a faster annual pace in the fourth quarter of 2018, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed on Tuesday. Employment rose by 2.98%, or 566,200 persons, year-on-year in the fourth quarter, after climbing 2.51% in the previous three months.



French consumer confidence rose more-than-expected in January, after decreasing in December, amid a sharp improvement in expectations, survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed.



The consumer sentiment index rose to 91 in January from 86 in December. Economists had forecast a score of 88. In November, the reading was 91.



In Italy, Producer prices rose 4.1% year-on-year in December after a 4.5% increase in November, which was the lowest in six months, data from the statistical office Istat showed.



Prices in the domestic market rose 5.2% annually in December after a 5.8% increase in the previous month. Producer prices on the foreign market grew by 1.2% following a 1.4% increase in November. However, month-on-month, producer prices fell for a second straight month in December, falling 0.5%.



Meanwhile, Switzerland's exports grew at the fastest pace in nearly a decade in 2018 to set a new record high, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed.



