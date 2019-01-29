

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After six successive days of losses, the Switzerland stock market saw some brisk buying and ended on a bright note on Tuesday, thanks to strong exports data.



The benchmark SMI ended up 82.67 points, or 0.93%, at 8,940.52. On Monday, the index ended down 64.64 points, or 0.72%, at 8,857.85.



Givaudan ended 2.2% up, Nestle and Novartis both gained about 1.6%, Roche Holding ended 1.1% up and Adecco Group settled higher by a little over 1%. UBS Group and Apple gained nearly 1% and 0.9%, respectively.



The Swatch Group shares declined more than 2% and CFR Richemont ended 1.4% down.



The Federal Customs Administration's report showed Switzerland's exports to have grown at the fastest pace in nearly a decade in 2018.



For the whole year of 2018, exports grew a nominal 5.7%, the fastest since 2010, after a 4.8% increase a year earlier.



The report said the value of exports reached a record high of CHF 233.1 billion. Exports were up 1.2% in real terms, after 1.9% increase in 2017. Imports grew 8.6% to a record high of CHF 201.8 billion, after rising 7% in the previous year.



Exports were driven by a surge in shipments of machinery and electronics, and watches. While machinery and electronics shipments rose 4.6%, shipments of watches were up 6.3% in the year, the data showed.



Switzerland's trade surplus dropped to CHF 31.3 billion in 2018, from CHF 34.8 billion a year earlier.



Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. and France ended with strong gains, with their benchmark indices FTSE 100 and CAC 40 rising about 1.3% and 0.81%, respectively. Germany's DAX edged up by less than 0.1%. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.8%.



