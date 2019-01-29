Liberate Physician Centers Open New Medical Marijuana Certification Office in Venice

VENICE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2019 / A full service medical marijuana certification center has opened in Venice, Florida under the direction of Peggy Benzing, D.O. The Facility is located at 2190 Tamiami Trail South and becomes the eighth Florida office of Liberate Physician Centers.

'I'm looking forward to working with Venice area patients suffering with chronic illness and debilitating medical conditions,' Benzing said in making the announcement. 'Medical marijuana is a highly important treatment for a variety of conditions.'

In addition to Dr. Benzing, the office operations will be managed by Julie Collins.

Liberate was founded by Daniel J. Reid in 2015 and was Florida's first business in the medical marijuana industry. 'We're very excited to expand our geographical footprint,' Reid says. 'Dr. Benzing is a well-known and highly respected physician in the Venice area with over 20 years of experience. She also will be seeing patients at our Port Charlotte location in collaboration with Daniel Smith, MD, who serves as Liberate's overall Chief Medical Officer.'

Peggy Benzing D.O. is an outstanding physician with over 20 years of experience in Venice. To make an appointment, patients are encouraged to call 941-244-4100 or visit us at Liberatevenice.com.

