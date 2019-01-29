Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp.: Cryptanite CTO Joins the Board of Directors

ST. JULIAN'S, MALTA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2019 / Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE: NITE, OTCQB: CRBTF, FRA: 98AA) today announced that Cryptanite CTO and co-founder, Henry Duong has joined Cryptanite's Board of Directors.

"Henry's exceptional level of technical expertise combined with his strategic vision in the blockchain sector will provide the Board with valuable insight into the decision-making process," said John Eagleton, co-founder and CEO of Cryptanite.

As Cryptanite's CTO and a member of Cryptanite's Board of Directors, Henry Duong will bring his significant entrepreneurial experience and outstanding technical skills to the company, offering a new layer of expertise that the company believes will enable it to analyze new projects more comprehensively and strategically.

A medical doctor by training, Henry has always had a passion for technology. He has worked with electronics and software for more than 25 years. Now, he combines his knowledge and passion by developing innovative products on the front range of emerging technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and big data.

Henry Duong received a CES 2019 Innovation Award at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January 2019 for his outstanding work on an AI solution developed in collaboration with Higher Ground.

"I am very honored to take on a bigger role in the company. I believe that the products we are building exemplify the utility of blockchain technology, and I am very excited to be a part of this growing sector and to help drive Cryptanite forward," said Henry Duong, CTO of Cryptanite.

About Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp.

Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE: NITE) (OTCQB: CRBTF) (FRA: 98AA) harnesses blockchain technology to provide secure, real-time peer-to-peer payment systems. Cryptanite's growing product line includes web and mobile apps, including credit and debit products for fiat and cryptocurrency markets. Cryptanite is based in Colorado's Front Range. For more information, visit www.cryptanite.com.

