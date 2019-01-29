Prospera Energy Inc.: Prospera Closes Private Placement

Not for Distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2019 / Prospera Inc. ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") (GXR: TSX-V; OF6A: FRA) has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 7,560,000 units of the Corporation ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $378,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). The Warrants will not be listed. Each Warrant shall be exercisable for one Common Share at a price of $0.12 per Common Share for a period to and including January 25, 2020. The proceeds of the private placement will be used for working capital and continuing capital programs including the 15% interest purchased on the Luseland, Hearts Hill and Cuthbert properties.

All securities in the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period from closing.

One Director subscribed for 3,000,000 Units and one Officer of Prospera subscribed for 3,000,000 Units of the Private Placement.

After giving effect to the Private Placement, Georox now has 53,752,278 Common Shares outstanding on a basic basis.

About Prospera

Prospera is a public oil and gas exploration, exploitation and development company focusing on conventional oil and gas reservoirs in Western Canada. Prospera develops, acquires and exploits oil and gas mineral rights for primary and secondary recovery.

For further information:

Burkhard Franz, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (403) 457-9010 Fax: (403) 265-7424 Website: www.prosperaenergy.com

