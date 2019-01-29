The "Europe Human Machine Interface Market By Product (Resistive Touchscreens, Capacitive Touch Screens, Near Field Imaging Touchscreens), Industry, Geography, Trends, Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European human machine interference market was valued at USD 971.9 million in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 1,713.66 million by 2023, recording a CAGR of about 10.1% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Europe has been at the fore front of the industrial revolution, and is home to premium manufacturing. However, it has lost a considerable share to the emerging markets. With Industrial 4.0, the term coined in Germany, establishing labs like Fraunhofers in Germany, TNOs in the Netherlands or Catapults in the UK, Europe is in a race to seize the opportunities of the fourth industrial revolution.

This strive get ahead in the race and win back the share will lead to designing sensors into industrial machinery and household appliances, equipping them with operating systems, HMI and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) software. This will push HMI vendors to meet the demand for innovative features and value-added services.

HMI increases the efficiency of the user and secures the data. Though, initial high costs associated with deploying such products act as a challenge to its growth, HMIs are not limited to manufacturing enterprises. They are being increasingly used by various enterprises operating in industry verticals like energy, healthcare and defence.

HMI solutions have evolved a lot over the years and continue to take inspiration from the consumer products. Features such as recognition of hand gestures, 3D-style graphics, icon based navigations, so on and so forth, are being incorporated to create user-friendly and intuitive user interfaces.

