Resolvly President and CEO Greg Fishman Holds Yearly Dance Marathon for UF Health Shands Children's Hospital

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2019 / President and CEO of the local student loan and debt consolidation financial assistance firm, Resolvly has recently chaired a charitable fundraising event to help the UF Health Shands Children's hospital get the needed funding for research and educational programs.

The event which was held in the University of Florida was attended to by high school and college students where they stayed up for a number of hours dancing and having fun during the night. The beneficiary of the said event would be the UF Health Shands Children's Hospital, a participating Children's Miracle Network Institution.

What About Dance Marathon Crusade?

Greg Fishman has been actively involved in many charitable events over the years and has been supporting the Dance Marathon crusade for many years now. His company, Resolvly, has provided the needed financial support along with helping in the promotion of the said event.

The aim of the project is to provide funding for educational programs, research grants, and hospital assistance so they can provide the best care for all the children in need. Research and educational funding go to finding solutions for incurable diseases affecting children in the community. This includes diseases like diabetes, cancer, and some of the most prevalent diseases experienced by local children.

Greg Fishman is a debt resolution expert committed to helping local Florida residents find a viable solution to their unsecured debts and private student loans. He is a graduate of the St. Louis Rabbinical College and once thought of becoming a rabbi. Working for almost 30 years in the manufacturing industry, Greg sought a new line of a business niche in helping people who struggle and are burdened with their debts.

Helping Local Residents from Their Debts

He opened Resolvly in 2014 with a mission to help local residents clear their names from debt and cease incurred harassments from collecting agencies. His work though has taken him far from being a financial expert to a philanthropist who works to continually make the community better.

The next Dance Marathon will be held in March this year with an expected crowd of mostly students and some well-thought-out guests who will help assist in raising the much-needed funding for the hospital. The fundraising event last year brought out a lot of students from the nearby area and included people from all walks of life. Events like this instill a proactive stance from high school and college students who participate in making the community better.

CONTACT:

855-404-0034

SOURCE: Greg Fishman

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/533904/Resolvly-President-and-CEO-Greg-Fishman-Holds-Yearly-Dance-Marathon-for-UF-Health-Shands-Childrens-Hospital