Barclays has been named North America ABS House of the Year by International Financing Review (IFR) in the publication's prestigious annual awards.

According to IFR, "Barclays has played a pivotal role in the growth of the sector over the past five years. In 2018, that leadership role continued. Barclays was the number one bookrunner in the whole-business arena, acting as left lead on five of the year's 10 securitizations. And it not only led but upsized the biggest whole business deal of the year, during a difficult patch of volatility that saw other deals widen and even downsize."

"We are proud to be recognized with this award, and would like to thank our clients for their confidence in us and their continued business," said Travis Barnes, Global Head of DCM and RSG at Barclays. "We are excited about the strong momentum we have across our global franchise, and we look forward to working closely with our clients and continuing to win together in 2019."

IFR also credited Barclays for roles on some of the largest, most innovative and complex transactions of the year, including the landmark US$40bn bond for CVS Health for which Barclays performed all roles from advisory through to execution.

Alongside the North America ABS House award, Barclays was recognized for its leading roles in a number of the deals of the year as follows:

US Bond and North America Investment-Grade Corporate Bond: CVS Health's US$40bn nine-tranche bond

North America MBS Issue: Gramercy Property Trust's US$3bn CMBS

North America Secondary Equity Issue: Centene's US$2.86bn follow-on

Covered Bond: Nordea Mortgage Bank's €2bn dual-tranche bond

Europe Investment-Grade Corporate Bond: University of Cambridge's £600m dual-tranche bond

EMEA Leveraged Loan: TDC's €5.9bn public-to-private acquisition loan

EMEA Structured Equity Issue: Swiss Re's US$500m six-year convertible bond

EMEA Secondary Equity Issue: Cineworld's £1.7bn rights issue

EMEA Structured Finance Issue: Income Contingent Student Loans 1 (2002-2006)

Asia Bond: ChemChina's US$4.95bn and €1.2bn multi-tranche bonds

The IFR Awards is considered to be the most esteemed awards program for the capital markets, recognizing the year's top performing banks and the most significant transactions across asset classes.

The awards will be presented at the 2018 IFR Awards Dinner, taking place at Grosvenor House, London this evening.

