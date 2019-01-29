Patton Electronics Co.: Patton to Showcase Fiber Solutions for Audio, Video, and Data at ISE

NIEDERWANGEN, Switzerland, Jan. 29, 2019-US manufacturer of FiberPlex solutions for audio, video, and data-will exhibit a broad range of reliable, high-quality fiber, copper and IP-telephony solutions for system integrators at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) next week.



Among other solutions, Patton will showcase its fiber-conversion and WDM gear that helped three companies deliver flawless live-mixed audio and broadcast-television events for the GRAMMY awards .

Patton's CopperLink Ethernet extension, Power-over-Ethernet (PoE), and SmartNode VoIP CPE products will also be on display.

Patton's exhibit will be located in the Audio and Live Events Technology Zone, booth 7-T215.

"FiberPlex has a proven track record for safeguarding the information lifeblood of the most demanding and mission-critical clients in the world," said Buddy Oliver , Vice President of Business Development at Patton. "Our dedication to innovation keeps us at the forefront of the latest technology and solution approaches in digital communications."

"From the conference room to the campus, live and broadcast audio to system security, Patton offers the high-quality products systems integrators need to build future-proof voice, data and video communications infrastructure," Mr. Oliver added. "Whether you're IP-enabling legacy analog voice devices or optimizing an ALL-IP unified communications system-and whether you want to leverage fiber or copper cabling-Patton offers a broad selection of reliable, cost-effective solutions."

ISE-the home of systems integration-is the world's largest exhibition for audio-visual (AV) and systems-integration professionals. Over 1,300 exhibitors and 80,000 attendees will converge in Amsterdam to collaborate, learn, and do business-making this year's event the biggest ISE so far.

ISE takes place from Tuesday through Friday 5-8 February 2019 at RAI Amsterdam, Europaplein 2-22, 1078 GZ.

In related news, the company announced Patton is now delivering enhanced IPv6 in its SmartNode customer-premise VoIP gateways and eSBCs.