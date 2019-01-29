

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Total System Services (TSS) announced earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $136.42 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $242.21 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Total System Services reported adjusted earnings of $197.50 million or $1.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.7% to $1.02 billion from $1.27 billion last year.



Total System Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $197.50 Mln. vs. $151.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.08 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q4): $1.02 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.



