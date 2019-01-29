Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2019) - Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: HBE) (the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,000,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 5 years to directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant.

