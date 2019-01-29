

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robert Half International (RHI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $113.56 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $47.05 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Robert Half International reported adjusted earnings of $113.18 million or $0.95 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $1.48 billion from $1.35 billion last year.



Robert Half International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $113.18 Mln. vs. $80.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q4): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.



