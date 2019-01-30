

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $148.53 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $103.83 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Boston Properties Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $245.69 million or $1.59 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $705.16 million from $655.23 million last year.



Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $245.69 Mln. vs. $230.13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.59 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $705.16 Mln vs. $655.23 Mln last year.



