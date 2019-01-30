

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on month in December, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent following the downwardly revised 1.1 percent decline in November (originally -1.0 percent).



On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 1.3 percent - again exceeding expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent following the 1.4 percent gain in the previous month.



Large retailer sales were down 1.0 percent on year, beating forecasts for a decline of 1.1 percent following the 2.2 percent drop a month earlier.



