

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market slipped into negative territory on Wednesday after opening higher following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street. Investors turned cautious ahead of the start of the U.S.-China trade talks as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 134.17 points or 0.65 percent to 20,530.47, after touching a high of 20,706.27 in early trades. Japanese shares ended little changed on Tuesday.



The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Sony is declining more than 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is edging down 0.1 percent, while Panasonic is adding 0.5 percent and Canon is up 0.2 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest is losing almost 1 percent, while Tokyo Electron is adding 0.5 percent. Among Apple's suppliers, Japan Display and Alps Alpine are losing almost 4 percent each, while Nitto Denko is declining more than 1 percent and Sharp Corp. is lower by almost 1 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is declining almost 1 percent and Honda is down 0.2 percent.



In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 0.6 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by almost 1 percent. In the oil space, Japan Petroleum is down 0.2 percent, while Inpex is edging up 0.1 percent despite a rebound in crude oil prices overnight.



Among the major gainers, Taiyo Yuden and Asahi Group are rising more than 3 percent each, while Sumco Corp. is adding more than 2 percent.



On the flip side, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is falling more than 18 percent, while Daiwa Securities is lower by more than 4 percent each.



In economic news, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on month in December. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent following the downwardly revised 1.1 percent decline in November.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Tuesday in choppy trading in a mixed reaction to earnings news from big-name companies such as 3M, Pfizer and Verizon. Traders also seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of quarterly results from tech giant Apple after the close of trading and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision on Wednesday.



While the Dow rose 51.74 points or 0.2 percent to 24,579.96, the Nasdaq slumped 57.39 points or 0.8 percent to 7,028.29 and the S&P 500 dipped 3.85 points or 0.2 percent to 2,640.00.



The major European markets moved to the upside on Tuesday. The German DAX Index crept up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.3 percent.



Crude oil prices rebounded strongly on Tuesday, riding on news that the United States sanctioned Venezuela's state-owned oil company in an effort to pressure President Nicolas Maduro to cede power to rival Juan Guaidó. WTI crude oil futures for March ended up $1.32 or 2.5 percent at $53.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX