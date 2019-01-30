

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - For the past three years, Facebook Inc. (FB) has been secretly paying users for installing an app that harvests all their phone and web activity, the according to a new report.



TechCrunch on Tuesday reported that since 2016, Facebook has paid users between the ages of 13 and 35 up to $20 a month if they install a 'Facebook Research' mobile app that gives the company root access to their devices - and apparently the ability to access virtually all data, including emails, private messages, web searches, browsing history and location tracking.



Security expert Will Strafach told TechCrunch the app is 'appalling.' 'This hands Facebook continuous access to the most sensitive data about you,' he reportedly said.



TechCrunch said Facebook confirmed it uses the Research app to track user habits, and plans to continue to do so.



