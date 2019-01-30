Toyota City, Japan, Jan 30, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for December 2018 and for CY2018, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.
December 2018 Key Points (year-on-year)
Production in Japan
Toyota
- Decreased
Daihatsu
- First decrease in three months
Hino
- First increase in six months
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- Decreased
Sales in Japan
Toyota
- First decrease in three months
- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 4,028 units (20.4 percent decrease)
- Minivehicle sales totaled 2,629 units (13.1 percent increase)
- 44.4 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (3.3 percentage point decrease)
- 29.4 percent share of market including minivehicles (2.9 percentage point decrease)
Daihatsu
- Fourth consecutive month of increase
- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 44,800 units (2.1 percent increase); fourth consecutive month of increase
- 32.8 percent share of minivehicle market (0.5 percentage point decrease)
Hino
- Fourth consecutive month of increase
- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 3,100 units (9.9 percent increase); fourth consecutive month of increase
- 39.5 percent share of the truck* market (3.5 percentage point increase)
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- First decrease in three months
- 43.5 percent share of market including minivehicles (2.1 percentage point decrease)
*Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more (excluding imported trucks)
Exports
Toyota
- Decreased; due to decreased exports to North America, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa
Daihatsu
- There were no exports for Daihatsu.
Hino
- First increase in six months; due to increased exports to North America, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- Decreased
Production Outside of Japan
Toyota
- First decrease in three months; due to decreased production in North America, Europe, and Africa
Daihatsu
- Twelfth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Indonesia
Hino
- Eighteenth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Asia
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- Third consecutive month of increase
CY2018 Key Points (year-on-year)
Production in Japan
Toyota
- First decrease in two years
Daihatsu
- Third consecutive year of increase
Hino
- Second consecutive year of increase
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- First decrease in two years
Sales in Japan
Toyota
- First decrease in three years
- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 55,100 units (20.8 percent increase)
- Minivehicle sales totaled 37,570 units (22.1 percent increase)
- 45.6 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (1.7 percentage point decrease)
- 29.7 percent share of market including minivehicles (1.5 percentage point decrease)
Daihatsu
- Second consecutive year of increase
- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 612,000 (1.5 percent increase); second consecutive year of increase
- 31.8 percent share of minivehicle market (0.9 percentage point decrease)
Hino
- Ninth consecutive year of increase
- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 36,000 (0.3 percent increase); ninth consecutive year of increase
- 40.1 percent share of the truck* market (1.9 percentage point increase)
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- First decrease in three years
- 43.3 percent share of market including minivehicles (1.3 percentage point decrease)
*Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more (excluding imported trucks)
Exports
Toyota
- Second consecutive year of increase, due to increased exports to Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa
Daihatsu
- Daihatsu exported one unit
Hino
- Second consecutive year of increase, due to increased exports to North America, Latin America, Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- Second consecutive year of increase
Production Outside of Japan
Toyota
- First decrease in seven years, due to decreased production in North America, Europe, and
Australia
Daihatsu
- Third consecutive year of increase, due to increased production in Indonesia
Hino
- Fourth consecutive year of increase, due to increased production in Asia
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- Third consecutive year of increase and a record high
