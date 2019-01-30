Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Jan 30, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for December 2018 and for CY2018, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.December 2018 Key Points (year-on-year)Production in JapanToyota- DecreasedDaihatsu- First decrease in three monthsHino- First increase in six monthsToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- DecreasedSales in JapanToyota- First decrease in three months- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 4,028 units (20.4 percent decrease)- Minivehicle sales totaled 2,629 units (13.1 percent increase)- 44.4 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (3.3 percentage point decrease)- 29.4 percent share of market including minivehicles (2.9 percentage point decrease)Daihatsu- Fourth consecutive month of increase- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 44,800 units (2.1 percent increase); fourth consecutive month of increase- 32.8 percent share of minivehicle market (0.5 percentage point decrease)Hino- Fourth consecutive month of increase- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 3,100 units (9.9 percent increase); fourth consecutive month of increase- 39.5 percent share of the truck* market (3.5 percentage point increase)Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First decrease in three months- 43.5 percent share of market including minivehicles (2.1 percentage point decrease)*Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more (excluding imported trucks)ExportsToyota- Decreased; due to decreased exports to North America, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, and AfricaDaihatsu- There were no exports for Daihatsu.Hino- First increase in six months; due to increased exports to North America, Latin America, the Middle East, and AfricaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- DecreasedProduction Outside of JapanToyota- First decrease in three months; due to decreased production in North America, Europe, and AfricaDaihatsu- Twelfth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in IndonesiaHino- Eighteenth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in AsiaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Third consecutive month of increaseCY2018 Key Points (year-on-year)Production in JapanToyota- First decrease in two yearsDaihatsu- Third consecutive year of increaseHino- Second consecutive year of increaseToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First decrease in two yearsSales in JapanToyota- First decrease in three years- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 55,100 units (20.8 percent increase)- Minivehicle sales totaled 37,570 units (22.1 percent increase)- 45.6 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (1.7 percentage point decrease)- 29.7 percent share of market including minivehicles (1.5 percentage point decrease)Daihatsu- Second consecutive year of increase- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 612,000 (1.5 percent increase); second consecutive year of increase- 31.8 percent share of minivehicle market (0.9 percentage point decrease)Hino- Ninth consecutive year of increase- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 36,000 (0.3 percent increase); ninth consecutive year of increase- 40.1 percent share of the truck* market (1.9 percentage point increase)Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First decrease in three years- 43.3 percent share of market including minivehicles (1.3 percentage point decrease)*Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more (excluding imported trucks)ExportsToyota- Second consecutive year of increase, due to increased exports to Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, and AfricaDaihatsu- Daihatsu exported one unitHino- Second consecutive year of increase, due to increased exports to North America, Latin America, Oceania, the Middle East, and AfricaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Second consecutive year of increaseProduction Outside of JapanToyota- First decrease in seven years, due to decreased production in North America, Europe, andAustraliaDaihatsu- Third consecutive year of increase, due to increased production in IndonesiaHino- Fourth consecutive year of increase, due to increased production in AsiaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Third consecutive year of increase and a record highAbout Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.