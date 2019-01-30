

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a unit of Swiss drug maker Roche Group (RHHBY), Wednesday said it would discontinue CREAD 1 and CREAD 2 Phase III studies of the investigational anti-beta-amyloid molecule crenezumab in people with early sporadic Alzheimer's Disease or AD.



The decision was based on the results of a pre-planned interim analysis assessing the safety and efficacy of crenezumab conducted by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee. The analysis indicated that crenezumab was unlikely to meet the primary endpoint of change from baseline in Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes Score. No safety signals for crenezumab were observed in this analysis, and the overall safety profile was similar to that seen in previous trials.



Data from the CREAD 1 and 2 studies will be shared with the scientific community at an upcoming medical congress. Findings from the trials will inform future research programs, approaches and clinical trial designs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX